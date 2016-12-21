Red Bluff Garden Club: Rose tips for show-stopping roses
My goal is to get my 60+ roses pruned by Super Bowl Sunday for a mid-April to early-May bloom. If the weather is cooler the main flush of bloom could be delayed to mid-May. If pruning is delayed later than early February you could run into hot weather and the blooms won't be of superior quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Wed
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC