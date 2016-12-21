Red Bluff flag man struck, injured by...

Red Bluff flag man struck, injured by car

13 hrs ago

Redding >> A road construction flag man from Red Bluff was hit and injured Monday afternoon on State Route 299 east of Oak Run Road. Jeff Wierzbicki, 54, was performing traffic control for a road project around 1:45 p.m. Monday and was holding a stop-slow sign, according to a press release issued Monday evening by the California Highway Patrol.

