Red Bluff flag man struck, injured by car
Redding >> A road construction flag man from Red Bluff was hit and injured Monday afternoon on State Route 299 east of Oak Run Road. Jeff Wierzbicki, 54, was performing traffic control for a road project around 1:45 p.m. Monday and was holding a stop-slow sign, according to a press release issued Monday evening by the California Highway Patrol.
