Red Bluff FFA students collect canned food for families
The Red Bluff FFA Chapter held a canned food drive Nov. 1-17 and gathered canned food items in hopes to provide for families in the community. This year was successful with four families receiving an abundance of cans and they also were given a gift certificate to receive a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from Raley's.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Wed
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
