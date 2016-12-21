Red Bluff FFA students collect canned...

Red Bluff FFA students collect canned food for families

Thursday Dec 15

The Red Bluff FFA Chapter held a canned food drive Nov. 1-17 and gathered canned food items in hopes to provide for families in the community. This year was successful with four families receiving an abundance of cans and they also were given a gift certificate to receive a cooked Thanksgiving dinner from Raley's.

