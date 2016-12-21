Red Bluff Council adopts resolution, moves forward with Gurnsey Avenue water system project
Red Bluff >> The City Council adopted a resolution Dec. 20 to move forward with the Gurnsey Avenue Water Project that allows the council to enter into an agreement with the state. An application for a grant to continue the project, which consist of connecting 14 parcels on Gurnsey Avenue to the city's water system due to this area being under a do-not-drink order, has been submitted.
