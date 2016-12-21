Red Bluff City Council approves hiring additional full-time firefighter
Red Bluff >> The City Council approved the request by Red Bluff Fire Chief Ray Barber Tuesday to hire a full-time firefighter to join the B shift, through funding from the quarter cent sales tax increase that went into effect in April 2015. The sales tax initiative was put into place to assist the city's parks, police and fire departments but is placed in the general fund.
