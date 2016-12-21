Police Logs: Dec. 30, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jefferrie Beilke: 24, of Anderson was arrested Wednesday at Walmart and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charges of arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of lewd acts, three counts of contact minor with intent to commit sex offence and the misdemeanor charge of carrying a switchblade.

