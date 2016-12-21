Police logs: Dec. 27, 2016

Police logs: Dec. 27, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. James Orville Hamilton: 27, was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the felony charge of vehicle theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sherri Papini found alive Mon Southernpride 8
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10) Dec 13 JSMendoza629 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC