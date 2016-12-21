Police Logs: Dec. 24, 2016
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Anjuli Rea Bradley: 22, of Redding was arrested Thursday in the area of San Benito Avenue and Tait Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on charges of battery on a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|33 min
|Southernpride
|8
|where to find christmas dinners
|Sat
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC