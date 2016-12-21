Police Logs: Dec. 22, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Bret Alan Phillips: 53, was arrested Monday in the 6600 block of Dream Valley Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of assault with a firearm on person, ex-felon with firearm and threaten to commit crime: death or great bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.