Police Logs: Dec. 22, 2016
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Bret Alan Phillips: 53, was arrested Monday in the 6600 block of Dream Valley Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of assault with a firearm on person, ex-felon with firearm and threaten to commit crime: death or great bodily injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where to find christmas dinners
|14 hr
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC