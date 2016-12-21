Police Logs: Dec. 17, 2016
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Solano Street: A two-vehicle collision about 7 p.m. Thursday near Hatfield's Ace Hardware temporarily blocked traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Wed
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC