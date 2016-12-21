Police Logs: Dec. 15, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Joshua Miguel T. Ruiz: 28, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 800 block of Kimball Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.