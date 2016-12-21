Police logs: Dec. 13, 2016

Police logs: Dec. 13, 2016

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Thomas Eugene Anders: 69, of Los Molinos was arrested Friday and charged with assault with a firearm on a peace officer or firefighter.

