Old-fashioned fun planned for 39th annual Pioneer Christmas Party
State Park Interpreter Jennifer Pooley watches as a boy takes a swing at the Christmas Bag at the 2015 Pioneer Christmas Party. Red Bluff >> William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park will be dressed out in its Christmas best Saturday for the 39th annual Pioneer Christmas Party scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, at 21659 Adobe Road in Red Bluff, is co-hosted by the Ide Adobe Interpretive Association and California State Parks.
