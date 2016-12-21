New traffic laws to take effect the first of the year

Red Bluff >> New and updated traffic safety laws passed by legislature and signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. will take effect Sunday, including updates on child safety seat laws, electronic device usage and school bus safety. The new laws include requiring children 2 years or younger to be in a rear facing child car seat, motorists are no longer permitted to hold a wireless telephone or device, DUI offenders are required to install ignition interlock devices, motorcycle lane splitting remains legal if it is done safely and school bus and charter bus safety laws have changed to increase safety, according to press release issued by the California Highway Patrol's Sacramento office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.