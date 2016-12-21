Mercy High School Key Club rechartered

Mercy High School Key Club rechartered

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff Kiwanis President Cody Marshall presents a gavel and nameplate to Mercy High School Key Club President Katelyn Tobin Wednesday during the Kiwanis meeting. The Key Club, which is the high school equivalent of a Kiwanis Club, was rechartered this fall at Mercy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where to find christmas dinners 14 hr Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Fri Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10) Dec 13 JSMendoza629 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 6
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Watch for Tehama County was issued at December 24 at 10:02AM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,659

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC