Marijuana use and the workplace after the passage of Prop. 64
Red Bluff >> With Proposition 64 passing in November's general election, adults are allowed to possess and consume marijuana for recreational use. Employers will be faced with drug testing individuals who may use marijuana on their own time and companies may personalize their policies regarding drug use in the workplace to make for a safe work environment.
