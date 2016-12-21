Jason Roberts named to Deana s List at Biola University
Roberts, from Red Bluff, was one of 1,575 students who were named to the Dean's List. Biola students are placed on the Dean's List to honor those with a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|19 hr
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Wed
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|7
|Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm...
|Dec 10
|Just L
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC