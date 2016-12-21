Jason Roberts named to Deana s List a...

Jason Roberts named to Deana s List at Biola University

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Roberts, from Red Bluff, was one of 1,575 students who were named to the Dean's List. Biola students are placed on the Dean's List to honor those with a grade point average of 3.60 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credit units and whose cumulative grade point average is at least a 3.20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) 19 hr DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Wed Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
News Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10) Dec 13 JSMendoza629 13
News Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P... Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 6
News Sherri Papini found alive Dec 12 MelaniaIsATranny 7
News Video: Father And Son Film Mountain Lions Swimm... Dec 10 Just L 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tehama County was issued at December 22 at 2:59PM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,659 • Total comments across all topics: 277,258,196

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC