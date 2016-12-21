Hot shot: Not your typical New Yeara s Eve party
Not your typical New Year's Eve party: There are many elements traditional to New Year's Eve parties, but bullriding isn't one of them. However in Red Bluff, the 26th annual National Bullriding Championships will be Saturday evening at the Tehama District Fairground followed by a dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|20 hr
|Foolery
|9
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC