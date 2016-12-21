Film chronicles The Beatlesa early years
The film will be shown at Red Bluff's State Theatre, 333 Oak St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Ron Howard's film explores how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr came together to become this extraordinary phenomenon, The Beatles. It delves into their inner workings - how they made decisions, created their music and built their collective career together - all the while, highlighting The Beatles' extraordinary and unique musical gifts and their remarkable, complementary personalities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10)
|Sun
|A cop who knows
|44
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 30
|Foolery
|9
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC