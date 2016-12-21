Discovery Center holiday hours are in effect

The center will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Saturday, Dec. 24. The week of Dec. 26, it will be closed Dec. 26 and open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 27-30. This will provide families time to explore the center displays, visit the gardens and see how many Canadian geese and other birds can be seen within the Red Bluff Recreation Area at 1000 Sale Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.