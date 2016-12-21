Death notices: Dec. 30, 2016
Blankenbaker: Claire Blankenbaker, 85, of Cottonwood died Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Welcome Home Manor. Arrangements are under the direction of Blair's Cremation & Burial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Dec 26
|Southernpride
|8
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC