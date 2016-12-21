Death notices: Dec. 21, 2016
Ramos: Tomasina M. Ramos, 86, of Red Bluff died Tuesday, Dec. 20 at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Red Bluff Simple Cremations & Burial Service.
