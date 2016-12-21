Corning Patriots K-9 fundraiser reaches its goal
More than a year ago the Corning Patriots started a fundraising effort to purchase and pay for the training of a new K-9 dog and an officer to act as the canine's handler-partner. When the group started the project its members never imagined that they would reach their $20,000 goal so quickly.
