CHP set to conduct sobriety checkpoin...

CHP set to conduct sobriety checkpoint Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff office of the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday at an undisclosed location within the unincorporated area of Tehama County. “All too often, members of our community are senselessly injured or killed on local roadways by intoxicated drivers,” said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letter to Editor: Desperate campaign (May '10) Sun A cop who knows 44
News Sherri Papini found alive Dec 30 Foolery 9
where to find christmas dinners Dec 24 Rosie 1
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Dec 23 Joe OKeefe 11
News Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10) Dec 21 DTalluto 25
Where to find cocaine in redding Dec 21 Jack Morris 3
GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14) Dec 20 steve530 13
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tehama County was issued at January 03 at 3:45AM PST

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,935

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC