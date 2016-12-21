Caltrans rehabilitation project planned for Antelope Boulevard

Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Dec. 20 approved granting temporary right of way for county-owned land along Antelope Boulevard and the sale of a small portion at a corner for a Caltrans rehabilitation project. “This will allow Caltrans to move forward on their rehabilitation project, which will go from Sale Lane east to the junction with State Route 36E and up to Stice Road,” said Tehama County Public Works Director Gary Antone.

