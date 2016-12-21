Bird count set for Dec. 31 in Red Bluff

Bird count set for Dec. 31 in Red Bluff

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot at 460 Antelope Blvd., near the Chestnut Avenue traffic light, for assignments. A compilation dinner will be at M&M Ranch House, 645 Antelope Blvd. Those interested are asked to call Karen Scheuermann at 347-1687 or write to [email protected] to request a specific area.

