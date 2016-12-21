Bird count set for Dec. 31 in Red Bluff
Meet at 7 a.m. in the parking lot at 460 Antelope Blvd., near the Chestnut Avenue traffic light, for assignments. A compilation dinner will be at M&M Ranch House, 645 Antelope Blvd. Those interested are asked to call Karen Scheuermann at 347-1687 or write to [email protected] to request a specific area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where to find christmas dinners
|14 hr
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Fri
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
|Sheriff says 'no reason to disbelieve' Sherri P...
|Dec 12
|MelaniaIsATranny
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC