Bike For Kids collects 41 bicycles for Tehama County foster youth
Organizers, partners and donors gathered Dec. 22 at the Tehama Country Visitor Center for a bicycle drive on the final day of collection for Bike For Kids program into Tehama County. There were 41 bicycles collected since the drive kicked off Dec. 8 and they were to be given to Tehama County foster youth through Children's First Foster Family Agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sherri Papini found alive
|15 hr
|Foolery
|9
|where to find christmas dinners
|Dec 24
|Rosie
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Dec 23
|Joe OKeefe
|11
|Letter to Editor: Candidate not a good choice (Mar '10)
|Dec 21
|DTalluto
|25
|Where to find cocaine in redding
|Dec 21
|Jack Morris
|3
|GangStalking and psychological Harassment (Jul '14)
|Dec 20
|steve530
|13
|Pot nursery busted in Mendocino forest (Jun '10)
|Dec 13
|JSMendoza629
|13
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC