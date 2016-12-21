Bike For Kids collects 41 bicycles fo...

Bike For Kids collects 41 bicycles for Tehama County foster youth

Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Organizers, partners and donors gathered Dec. 22 at the Tehama Country Visitor Center for a bicycle drive on the final day of collection for Bike For Kids program into Tehama County. There were 41 bicycles collected since the drive kicked off Dec. 8 and they were to be given to Tehama County foster youth through Children's First Foster Family Agency.

