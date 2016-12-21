Active 20-30 Club donates to soccer lighting project
The Active 20-30 Club of Red Bluff presented a check Dec. 16 to the Red Bluff Youth Soccer League for $2,400, which was the total of the proceeds from the inaugural Red Bluff Turkey Trot fun run held Thanksgiving morning. This was an exciting donation from the club, its first to benefit the community since forming more than a year ago.
