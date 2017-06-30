The Sky Lights Up for Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation

The Fifth Annual Family Fireworks on the Navesink to support Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Foundation took place on Saturday, June 24. This fun-filled family event was once again held at the DiPiero home, on the picturesque Navesink River, where more than 320 guests joined in celebration of Riverview. "Philanthropic support is vital to Riverview Medical Center's ability to deliver excellent care for this community," shares Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.