Red Bank: Symphony Breezes Thru History

Red Bank: Symphony Breezes Thru History

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Red Bank Green

Cooling breezes and a vivid sunset over our beautiful Navesink River were just two of the rewards for the audience of thousands that set up blankets and chairs Sunday night in Red Bank's Marine Park. There, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra , led by guest conductor Sameer Patel, took listeners on a 'journey' through American musical history that included works by Dvorak, Copland, Springsteen and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How great is Donald j trump Jun 29 7vens 4
Real Estate Appraisal in the Township Jun 25 HaHa 3
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun '17 7vens 1
What happen with bridgate May '17 7vens 2
2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16) May '17 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May '17 njinvestor 3
Climate Change Apr '17 7vens 2
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,605 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC