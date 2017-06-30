Red Bank: Symphony Breezes Thru History
Cooling breezes and a vivid sunset over our beautiful Navesink River were just two of the rewards for the audience of thousands that set up blankets and chairs Sunday night in Red Bank's Marine Park. There, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra , led by guest conductor Sameer Patel, took listeners on a 'journey' through American musical history that included works by Dvorak, Copland, Springsteen and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How great is Donald j trump
|Jun 29
|7vens
|4
|Real Estate Appraisal in the Township
|Jun 25
|HaHa
|3
|Christie calls Governor candidate a ..........
|Jun '17
|7vens
|1
|What happen with bridgate
|May '17
|7vens
|2
|2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16)
|May '17
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May '17
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr '17
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC