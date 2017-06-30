Red Bank: Symphony Breezes Thru History

Cooling breezes and a vivid sunset over our beautiful Navesink River were just two of the rewards for the audience of thousands that set up blankets and chairs Sunday night in Red Bank's Marine Park. There, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra , led by guest conductor Sameer Patel, took listeners on a 'journey' through American musical history that included works by Dvorak, Copland, Springsteen and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.