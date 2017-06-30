Red Bank: Jazzin' the Park in July

Yes Yes Nonet: Saxman/bandleader Mike Kaplan and his Nonet sound a brassy keynote for a new summer series of free Jazz in the Park concerts, Thursday night at Riverside Gardens. "Summertime, and the livin's easy," sang Satchmo and Ella in their symphonically jazzy take on Porgy and Bess - but if you're one of the folks from the Jazz Arts Project , you might find the season of beach blankets, barbecues and bug zappers to be busier than a drum solo by the late great Buddy Rich.

