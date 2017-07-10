Little Silver: Student Film a Prizewinner
An enigmatic short film by a Red Bank Regional sophomore, shot in and around Red Bank, was a double prize winner at a student film festival last month. John Tuohy, a 16-year-old rising junior from Little Silver took the top prize in the Big Dreams and Silver Screens Festival held in Rahway on June 3. His entry, entitled "Parallax Dreams," won Best Picture as well as the award for Best Short Narrative.
