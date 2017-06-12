Red Bank K-9 tracks down heroin, pills and pot
RED BANK -- The Red Bank Police Department's K-9 helped officers on Wednesday night seize 500 decks of heroin, 81 anxiety prescription pills and seven large bags of marijuana, police said. Jahvon Wells, 30, of Long Branch, was arrested and charged with various drug offenses after he tried to run away from officers, Red Bank police said in a statement posted on Facebook .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christie calls Governor candidate a ..........
|Jun 3
|7vens
|1
|How great is Donald j trump
|May 25
|7vens
|2
|What happen with bridgate
|May 24
|7vens
|2
|2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16)
|May '17
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May '17
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr '17
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr '17
|Universe of God
|6
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC