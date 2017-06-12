Red Bank K-9 tracks down heroin, pill...

Red Bank K-9 tracks down heroin, pills and pot

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: NJ.com

RED BANK -- The Red Bank Police Department's K-9 helped officers on Wednesday night seize 500 decks of heroin, 81 anxiety prescription pills and seven large bags of marijuana, police said. Jahvon Wells, 30, of Long Branch, was arrested and charged with various drug offenses after he tried to run away from officers, Red Bank police said in a statement posted on Facebook .

