Red Bank: a Last Roundup for 'Little Jo'

Red Bank: a Last Roundup for 'Little Jo'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Red Bank Green

Teal Wicks stars as the title character - with bride and groom Jane Bruce and Eric William Morris as frontier friends - as "The Ballad of Little Jo" enters its final week of performances at Two River Theater. It's always a pleasure to see the physical space and human resources of Two River Theater Company employed to their full potential, and with the current mainstage musical The Ballad of Little Jo , TRTC artistic director John Dias and company have crowned their 2016-2017 season with a polished production that packs something of a homegrown pedigree; that doesn't skimp on the quality or quantity of assembled talent - and that speaks to the American soul in all of its conflicted, enterprising, ambitious, messy and often melancholy glory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real Estate Appraisal in the Township 21 hr HaHa 3
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun 3 7vens 1
How great is Donald j trump May '17 7vens 2
What happen with bridgate May '17 7vens 2
2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16) May '17 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May '17 njinvestor 3
Climate Change Apr '17 7vens 2
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC