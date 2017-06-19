Red Bank: a Last Roundup for 'Little Jo'
Teal Wicks stars as the title character - with bride and groom Jane Bruce and Eric William Morris as frontier friends - as "The Ballad of Little Jo" enters its final week of performances at Two River Theater. It's always a pleasure to see the physical space and human resources of Two River Theater Company employed to their full potential, and with the current mainstage musical The Ballad of Little Jo , TRTC artistic director John Dias and company have crowned their 2016-2017 season with a polished production that packs something of a homegrown pedigree; that doesn't skimp on the quality or quantity of assembled talent - and that speaks to the American soul in all of its conflicted, enterprising, ambitious, messy and often melancholy glory.
