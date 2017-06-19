Partial identification not enough to convict man of attempted murder, attorney argues
FREEHOLD -- As Perry Veney lay hanging halfway out of his car, his body riddled with bullets, he disclosed to his grandmother the partial identity of the man who shot him as he sat in the driveway of her Red Bank home three years ago. Prosecutors contend that man was Anthony Sims of Long Branch, whose family had a long-running feud with Veney's family.
