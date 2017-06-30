Man shot 15 times refuses to testify ...

Man shot 15 times refuses to testify against his alleged attacker

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: NJ.com

FREEHOLD -- The victim of an ambush shooting in Red Bank three years ago refused to testify Wednesday against the man accused of opening fire on him. Minutes before he was to testify in the trial of his rival Anthony Sims, Perry Veney told Superior Court Judge Thomas Scully he wanted to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to protection against self-incrimination.

