Man shot 15 times refuses to testify against his alleged attacker
FREEHOLD -- The victim of an ambush shooting in Red Bank three years ago refused to testify Wednesday against the man accused of opening fire on him. Minutes before he was to testify in the trial of his rival Anthony Sims, Perry Veney told Superior Court Judge Thomas Scully he wanted to invoke his Fifth Amendment right to protection against self-incrimination.
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How great is Donald j trump
|Jun 29
|7vens
|4
|Real Estate Appraisal in the Township
|Jun 25
|HaHa
|3
|Christie calls Governor candidate a ..........
|Jun '17
|7vens
|1
|What happen with bridgate
|May '17
|7vens
|2
|2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16)
|May '17
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May '17
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr '17
|7vens
|2
