Lincroft: Environmentalism on the Table

The Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College has settled into warm-weather mode, but with an upcoming slate of summer-class training sessions, outdoor theater, car shows and other special events, things can hardly be said to be getting sleepy. Continuing past the final school bell, the popular Science Monday series concludes its season at BCC's Warner Student Life Center tonight with a presentation whose title alludes to a rallying cry from recent history: "Yes, You Can."

