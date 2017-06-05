In a digital music world, Jersey reco...

In a digital music world, Jersey record shops are still spinning

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

About 600 people still walk through the doors of Princeton Record Exchange on a weekday. On Saturday and Sunday, the head count doubles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bank Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun 3 7vens 1
How great is Donald j trump May 25 7vens 2
What happen with bridgate May 24 7vens 2
2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16) May '17 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May '17 njinvestor 3
Climate Change Apr '17 7vens 2
George Norcross Found Dead Apr '17 Universe of God 6
See all Red Bank Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bank Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Monmouth County was issued at June 11 at 3:45PM EDT

Red Bank Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bank Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Red Bank, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,699,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC