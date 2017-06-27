Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview ...

Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Named as one of...

Red Bank, NJ June 29, 2017 Riverview Medical Center has been named as the second most beautiful hospital in the U.S. through an annual competition run by Soliant Health, a leading specialty health care staffing provider and part of Adecco Group. Rising from fifth spot in 2016, Riverview Medical Center received 12,700 total votes to make it into second place in 2017.

