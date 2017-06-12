Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview ...

Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Awarded Advanced...

Newswise

Red Bank, NJ June 14, 2017 Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center today announced it is the first hospital in New Jersey to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The advanced certification is for Joint Commission-accredited hospitals, critical access hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers seeking to elevate the quality, consistency and safety of their services and patient care.

