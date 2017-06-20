Goofy Gopal Swings and Misses
According to The Asbury Park Press, Goofy Gopal issued a statement on Friday demanding that Beck return campaign donations she received over the years from Donna M. Conroy of Middletown. Conroy pleaded guilty to federal bank fraud charges last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at More Monmouth Musings.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Real Estate Appraisal in the Township
|Jun 16
|DaStraw
|1
|Christie calls Governor candidate a ..........
|Jun 3
|7vens
|1
|How great is Donald j trump
|May 25
|7vens
|2
|What happen with bridgate
|May 24
|7vens
|2
|2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16)
|May '17
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May '17
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr '17
|7vens
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC