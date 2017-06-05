Craig Ferguson touring this summer

Free from the shackles of late night television hosting, Craig Ferguson is back on the standup circuit and has a few shows lined up for July. They include NYC's Town Hall on 7/22 , as well as Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theatre on July 21 , and Huntington, NY's Paramount on July 25 .

