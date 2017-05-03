Who is Phil Murphy and why is he running to succeed Christie as N.J. governor?

The first state-sponsored debates for Democrats and Republicans running for New Jersey governor will be held May 9. Leading up to that, NJ Advance Media is profiling the four Democrats and two Republicans who have qualified for those debates, leading off with this simple question: "Why are you running?" RED BANK -- The year was 2013. Phil Murphy had just finished a four-year stint living overseas as the U.S. ambassador to Germany.

