Rumson Gallery Hosts RBR Photo Majors

Friday May 12 Read more: Red Bank Green

"Shattered" by Juliet Slattery and "Bared" by Katryn Flynn are among the works by Red Bank Regional photography majors on view at Canvas Art Studio, beginning May 18. The talented photography majors of the Visual and Performing Arts Academy at Red Bank Regional High School will hold their senior photo show at the Canvas Art Studio, located at 126 East River Road in Rumson. The public is invited to the welcome reception on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with the images remaining on display from May 19 through May 22. This year's work will feature the photo art of six seniors: Paige Whittle of Little Silver, Karlee Chimento of Red Bank, Juliet Slattery of Red Bank, Jordin O'Hara of Little Silver, and Katryn Flynn of Little Silver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

