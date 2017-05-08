Red Bank: Three Crashes Lead to Arrest

A Red Bank woman was arrested Monday after a wild motor-vehicle pursuit by police in which she crashed her SUV three times, taking down a utility pole in the process, Chief Darren McConnell said Tuesday. The incident began around 5:30 p.m., when Officer Michael Baron, while on patrol in the area of Broad Street and Pinckney Road, saw a white Honda SUV crossing the median into oncoming traffic while heading south on Broad Street, McConnell said in a prepared statement.

