Red Bank: Three Crashes Lead to Arrest
A Red Bank woman was arrested Monday after a wild motor-vehicle pursuit by police in which she crashed her SUV three times, taking down a utility pole in the process, Chief Darren McConnell said Tuesday. The incident began around 5:30 p.m., when Officer Michael Baron, while on patrol in the area of Broad Street and Pinckney Road, saw a white Honda SUV crossing the median into oncoming traffic while heading south on Broad Street, McConnell said in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Tax Postcard
|May 5
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May 5
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr 16
|Universe of God
|6
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar '17
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC