Red Bank: MCC Awards Vocal Scholarships

Students from Red Bank Regional High School and Middletown High School North were among the vocally talented New Jersey high school seniors awarded a total of $3000, as part of The Monmouth Civic Chorus scholarship program for 2017. The awards will be presented on June 2 during the "Northern Lights" Chorus concert at St. Mary Church, located at 1 Phalanx Road in Colts Neck.

