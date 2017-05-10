Red Bank: MCC Awards Vocal Scholarships
Students from Red Bank Regional High School and Middletown High School North were among the vocally talented New Jersey high school seniors awarded a total of $3000, as part of The Monmouth Civic Chorus scholarship program for 2017. The awards will be presented on June 2 during the "Northern Lights" Chorus concert at St. Mary Church, located at 1 Phalanx Road in Colts Neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
Add your comments below
Red Bank Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2017 Tax Postcard
|May 5
|stickman07738
|8
|Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09)
|May 5
|njinvestor
|3
|Climate Change
|Apr 22
|7vens
|2
|George Norcross Found Dead
|Apr 16
|Universe of God
|6
|Bully George Norcross
|Mar '17
|SJ corrupt
|1
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|Mar '17
|7vens
|4
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|Mar '17
|SatatonMall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bank Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC