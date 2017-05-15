Red Bank: Library Marks Past, Eyes Fu...

Red Bank: Library Marks Past, Eyes Future

Continuing its comeback from a period of drastic retrenchment, the Red Bank Public Library plans a celebration of the borough's past Saturday with the reopening of the Local History Room , which was put off-limits due to staff cuts three years ago. The second-floor room's return to part-time action is one piece of a daylong schedule of events to mark the institution's 80th year in its home overlooking our beautiful Navesink River.

