Red Bank: Last Call for Fest Entries

Attention independent filmmakers - Sunday, May 7 is the final submissions deadline for the second annual Indie Street Film Festival , set for July 26-30, 2017. Taking place at multiple theatrical venues in Red Bank - including the historic Count Basie Theatre, the Two River Theater, Bow Tie Cinema and Red Bank Middle School - the festival will host attendees from around the world, but will maintain the grit and hard-working attitude that both New Jerseyans and Independent filmmakers have shared for decades.

