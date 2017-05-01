Red Bank: Gas Line Work to Impact Rush

Red Bank: Gas Line Work to Impact Rush

Work on a leaking natural gas line is expected to impact traffic on Newman Springs Road in Red Bank and Tinton Falls through the rest of the day, authorities said Monday afternoon. Red Bank police Chief Darren McConnell said a "significant" underground leak had been reported by New Jersey Natural Gas Company in the vicinity of Leighton Avenue on the Red Bank side of Newman Springs Road, and Howard Avenue on the Tinton Falls side.

