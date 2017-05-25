Red Bank Garage: Yellow Brook's 'Beacon'

Red Bank Garage: Yellow Brook's 'Beacon'

Here are the highlights of the proposal for a new Red Bank parking garage submitted by Yellow Brook Property Company LLC , one of five developers to submit plans in response to a borough solicitation earlier this year. A rendering of the Beacon's White Street facade.

